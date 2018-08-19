Power outages in Mansehra spark protests

MANSEHRA: Mushtaq Khan, the convener of Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara, on Saturday demanded the government to bring to an end prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in the district.

“People here have been paying almost 100 percent electricity bills monthly but even then facing over 12 hours power outage daily,” he told reporters here.

Flanked by other office-bearers of the Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara Tehreek, he said that the loadshedding had crossed 14 hours a day in remote parts of the district.

“If government doesn’t bring to an end the current spate of prolonged loadshedding, we would be left with no other option but to come on to streets to lodge our protest,” he said.

He said that people of Lohar Banda had remained without electricity for three days but Peshawar Electricity Supply Company didn’t bother to get repair or change faulty transformer.