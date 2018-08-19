Sun August 19, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2018

Sacked judges reject corruption allegations

PESHAWAR: The sacked judges of the lower judiciary on Saturday ejected the allegations of corruption and violation of rules of conduct, saying they would move the Judicial Services Tribunal against their ouster.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, former district and sessions judges Naeem Iqbal and Aurangzeb and former civil judge-cum judicial magistrate Shakeelur Rehman claimed that the Peshawar High Court sacked them on July 20 on the report of the inspecting judge without any inquiry and evidence.

The former judges said that they should have provided the evidence of corruption the inspecting judge had against them.

The sacked judges said the removal of judges who had served for 16 to 20 years on a report was unjust.

They added that their petition was pending with the Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court and they had also requested postponement of hearing.

The ousted judges complained that there was neither any evidence against them nor they were given any chance of being heard before being sacked.

