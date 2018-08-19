Poets and writers praise services of Khana-e-Farhang

PESHAWAR: The literati praised the Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the role it has been playing for more than 40 years for promotion of Persian and also Pakistani languages and cultures.

They were speaking at a function attended by poets and writers of different languages here on Saturday.

The noted Hindko language writer, poet and research scholar, Muhammad Ziauddin, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was home to 30 languages and cultures.

“These languages and cultures are our asset. The Khana-e-Farhang-e-Islami Jamhoori Iran has always played a positive role in promoting these languages and cultures along with Persian without any bias,” he pointed out.

Ziauddin, who has to his credit several research-based books, said that with its primary focus on the Persian language, the Iranian Cultural Centre had always provided a platform to the writers and poets of various Pakistani languages by arranging literary and cultural gatherings frequently.

“The Western countries have greater resources than Iran, but it is only the brotherly Muslim country of Iran that has a fully functional and vibrant cultural centre in Peshawar,” he said.

Dr Salahuddin, well-known cultural activist, said the Iranian Cultural Centre had always backed literary and cultural activities and its role in promotion of Persian and other Pakistani languages was commendable.

“The Khana-e-Farhang efforts for promotion of Persian language are not confined to the centre as these extend to public and private universities in Peshawar and other cities,” he added.

Dr Salahuddin, who is vice-president of the Gandhara Hindko Board and speaker of Shura-e-Hamdard Pakistan, said the centre’s proactive approach has taken the Persian learning virtually to the doorstep of a number of seats of learning.

He praised director of Khana-e-Farhang, Dr Abbas Farmouri, and Syed Ghayyur Hussain, a known literatus of Persian language from Kohat associated with the centre for teaching Persian language and literature for the last almost three decades.

The budding Pashto writer, Samiullah Jan Matta, said the Iranian Cultural Centre had endeared itself to the literati of Persian, Urdu, Pashto, Hindko, Khowar and other languages by facilitating them.

“The close liaison with the literati, journalists and column writers has contributed to the strengthening of Pak-Iran relations.

The Khana-e-Farhang has promoted positive thinking based on moderation by interacting with people from different schools of thought,” he argued.

“I wanted to learn Persian language and literature. I got enrolled at the Khana-e-Farhang after paying a nominal fee,” recalled Aftab Ahmad Awan, another cultural activist who took Persian language learning classes at the centre 22 years ago.