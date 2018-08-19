Sun August 19, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 19, 2018

Iran navy mounts new defence system on warship

DUBAI: Iran´s navy has mounted a locally built advanced defensive weapons system on one of its warships for the first time, the Iranian navy chief was quoted as saying on Saturday, as tensions mount with the US military in the Gulf.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed earlier this month it held war games in the Gulf, saying they were aimed at "confronting possible threats" by enemies.

The US military’s Central Command confirmed it had seen increased Iranian naval activity, extending to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for oil shipments the Revolutionary Guards have threatened to block. Iran has been furious over US President Donald Trump´s decision to pull out of an international agreement on Iran´s nuclear program and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi "reiterated that coastal and sea testing of the short range defence Kamand system were concluded successfully, and said this system was mounted . . . on a warship and will be mounted on a second ship soon," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported,The Kamand has been dubbed the "Iranian Phalanx" after an automated machinegun produced by US firm Raytheon whose heavy bullets shred incoming missiles.

