Chinese PM lauds Imran’s remarks on Sino-Pak ties

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Li expressed appreciation for Imran Khan, the newly sworn-in Prime Minister of Pakistan’s positive remarks on firmly supporting the development of China-Pakistan relations.

In his message of congratulation issued here, he said his government is willing to establish a sound working relationship and personal friendship with the new prime minister.

This, he hoped will help to carry on the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and strive to build the China-Pakistan community of a shared future.

Li further said the relationship between China and Pakistan, which enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, has witnessed healthy and steady development despite the challenges of time and changing international situation.

In recent years, the two countries have deepened political mutual trust, made remarkable achievements in the Belt and Road cooperation, and achieved fruitful results in building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which in all have brought tangible benefits to the two countries and peoples, Li said.