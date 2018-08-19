Sun August 19, 2018
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Istomin awaits Aqeel in second round

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan faces an uphill task in the tennis tournament of the 18th Asian Games that was officially declared open on Saturday.

The national champion seems to have an easy first round opponent in Badrakh Munkhbaatar of Mongolia. But the Pakistani’s real challenge will be his second rival at the Jakabaring Sports City tennis courts in Palembang.

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin, the world No 76 who is the

top seed for the tourna-

ment, will await Aqeel in

the second round.

The pair’s last meeting was in the Davis Cup tie at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad in April this year. The Uzbek comfortably won 6-1, 6-3.

Pakistan’s second player in the Asian Games tennis event’s main round is Abid Ali Akbar. He faces I Susanto of Indonesia in the first round.

World No 115 Ramkumar Ramanathan of India is the tournament’s second seed.

Pakistan are also fielding two teams in the doubles event.

Aqeel Khan will pair with Abid Ali Akbar while Mohammad Abid Mushtaq will partner Muzammil Murtaza.

