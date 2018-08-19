Koreas march together at Asian Games opening

JAKARTA: North and South Korea marched together behind the Korean Unification flag at the Asian Games opening ceremony on Saturday, in the latest demonstration of their rapprochement.

South Korean women’s basketball player Lim Yung-hui carried the blue and white flag as the Korean athletes paraded into Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

It is the second such symbolic gesture this year by the two Koreas, who also walked together at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony — an event that heralded an unprecedented warming of ties.

The North and South, still technically at war, are also joining forces in women’s basketball, canoeing and rowing during the 40-sport, two-week regional Olympics.

The main stadium was transformed into a verdant mountain with Indonesian celebrity singer Anggun Cipta Sasmi taking to the stage.

Just a few hours before the opening on Saturday, national police chief Tito Karnavian visited the GBK stadium, telling journalists that more than 8,000 security officials would be deployed for the ceremony.

“We are giving special attention to security,” he said at the arena, where more than 300 CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology were installed.

