Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Sports

AFP
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No reprieve for Chinese, Kazakhstan lifters

JAKARTA: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) confirmed Saturday there would be no last-minute Asian Games reprieve for banned weightlifting powerhouse China.

Both China, who won seven golds in the 2014 Asian Games, and Kazakhstan, who took one gold, are among nine nations currently serving 12-month International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) suspensions for multiple doping violations.

Rumours had circulated in Jakarta that China could be reinstated by the International Weightlifting Federation after the country’s banned athletes suddenly appeared on the official Games website two days ago. But the IWF agreed at an executive board meeting in Lausanne on Friday to keep monitoring the nine countries before making any changes to their banned status.

“We follow the rules of the International Weightlifting Federation,” OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam told AFP after the meeting in Jakarta.

“They (the IWF) had their meeting and they did not send us anything to say we can allow China or Kazakhstan athletes to take part,” Al Musallam said.

“They were (on the website) because we were waiting, we were putting everything on standby so if the decision was taken we can put them there within five minutes.

“We were ready to allow them to compete but the decision was with the IWF.”

China will compete in 38 of the 40 sports at the Asian Games, which began officially with opening ceremonies in both the host cities Jakarta and Palembang on Saturday.

They are hot favourites to top the medals table with kabaddi, the south Asian specialty, the only other discipline in which they will not have any athletes entered.

The weightlifting competition begins Monday, with North Korea and Iran expected to dominate in China’s absence.

Meanwhile, Kuwait was warned by the Olympic Council of Asia on Saturday to stop its “world record” of government interference in sport or face being exiled for a third time.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week provisionally lifted its ban on Kuwait, allowing the Gulf state’s athletes to march under their own flag at Saturday’s Asian Games opening ceremony.

But the IOC said that despite its “gesture of goodwill” the reasons for its original suspension remained valid.

“This is a world record for government interference in the Olympic movement, no country is like this,” Al Musallam said.

“We are very happy for the Kuwait National Olympic Committee and for the athletes,” he said. “We hope this will not happen in the future and the Kuwait government will respect the road map they have agreed with the IOC to lead to fresh, clean, transparent and democratic elections based on each sport’s statutes approved by their respective international bodies.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'