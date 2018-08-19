Injurious to health

The fact that adulterated, spurious and injurious gur (brown sugar) is being sole in different markets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is shocking. Sources have informed that middlemen at local markets have disbursed huge amounts as advance payment to produce the chemical-adulterated product. This is not only posing serious health hazard to consumers, but it is also putting the livelihood of genuine farmers at stake. It merits a mention that the use of chemicals has increased unexpectedly over the last few years. Adulteration in brown sugar particularly rose after traditional middlemen started paying in advance to import dark-coloured and low-price sugar from other areas of the country. The farmers were also given white sugar for mixing it with gur to increase its weight and whiten it with chemicals. The situation calls for appropriate action on part of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government to give a thoughtful consideration to the matter. The authorities have to make sure that public health is not affected and that genuine sugarcane producers get a good return for their produce.

Khan Faraz ( Peshawar )