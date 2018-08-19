Exporters demand tax exemption certificates on machinery imports

KARACHI: Value-added textile exporters on Saturday urged the government to expedite release of tax exemption certificates on machinery imports as the delay in such issuance is costing them demurrage.

The exporters have been availing exemption from withholding tax on machinery imported under government’s balancing, modernisation and replacement (BMR) initiative since 2008. They need to apply online for tax exemption on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) system, IRIS.

“A large number of our member exporters have complained that after lapse of several days, Commissioner Inland Revenue, Zone-VI, Corporate RTO (Regional Tax Office), Karachi is not providing / issuing exemption certificate despite requests have been submitted online through IRIS,” Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) said in a letter available with The News.

The association, in the letter to FBR Chairperson Rukhsana Yasmin, said the facility to apply for exemption certificate online was introduced to save time and expedite the process, enabling the exporters to import machinery for BMR without hassle to enhance their export efficiency.

“It appears that such delays have been deliberately caused for some ulterior motives to fail the automated system as the commissioner also demands the hard copy of such request which is not understood as the IRIS is a centralised system providing access to FBR officials,” it added.

PHMA said exporters fall under final tax regime and they often pay excess tax and apply for refunds. They apply for tax exemption to avoid further tax deduction.

“Due to excessive delays (of exemption certificates) and since demurrages are charged, the exporters are compelled to pay the input tax to get their machinery released.”

The association urged the FBR chairperson to look into the matter and direct the Commissioner Inland Revenue to promptly respond to the genuine and legitimate requests of exporters and do not cause unnecessary hassle to genuine taxpayers in future.

Textile exports, accounting for more than 60 of the country’s $23 billion exports, have a minute 1.7 share in the world’s market. The share stood at 2.2 percent a decade ago.

Analysts said the textile industry is reluctant to enhance its production capacity as energy shortage and tariffs structure have already left them uncompetitive in the international market.

Exporters called rupee depreciation as a stopgap measure to stimulate industrial cycle.

Rupee lost around 20 percent since December last year and was seen as a step to improve international competitiveness of Pakistan’s sagging exports.

They said rationalisation of energy tariffs at par with regional competitors would give a genuine leg-up to imperiled industrialisation.