Gold gains

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher in early trade as dollar held steady, but the metal remained on track to post its biggest weekly decline since May 2017. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent at $1,177.38 an ounce, as of 0047 GMT.

In the previous session, the metal hit a 19-month low at $1,159.96.* The metal was down 2.8 percent for the week and set to record a sixth consecutive weekly decline.

U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,184 an ounce. The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Friday after nudging away from 13-1/2-month highs amid easing risk aversion and as investors awaited the next developments in the U.S.-China trade saga.

China and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this month, the two governments said on Thursday, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war that threatens to engulf all trade between the world´s two largest economies.