Sat August 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Murad takes oath as CM today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah will take oath as the 29th Chief Minister of Sindh at the Governor House today.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will administer the oath to the newly-elected chief minister who will be serving as the chief executive for a second term.

Once sworn into office, Shah will become the 29th CM of Sindh since the creation of Pakistan and the 33rd CM since 1936 when Sindh was given the status of a separate province during British Colonial rule.

Shah secured 97 out of 158 votes polled for the election of Leader of the House. He defeated Shaharyar Khan Mahar, who was the joint candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance, the MQM and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – the three parties which will form a joint opposition alliance in the assembly.

