Modi also asking for ‘tabdeeli’ in India

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carried away by elections outcome in Pakistan through the slogan of change (Tabdeeli) that in a virtual election speech, he has projected himself as an impatient agent of change against the backdrop of "docile and inefficient" governance during the Congress-led UPA rule and promised housing, power, water, sanitation and healthcare for all in his mission to take the country to new heights.

He was addressing at the anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's predecessor. Making his last Independence Day address to the nation ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said there was "senseless" criticism against him but asserted he was impatient and restless to take the country ahead of many others which had overtaken India. India is heading towards general elections which will take place mid-next year.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi repeated the lines from his last year's August 15 speech that the Kashmir problem can be resolved only by embracing its people, not with bullets or abuses. He recalled former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's line `Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat' (eclectic Kahmiri culture, democracy and humaneness) and said this was the only way forward.

"People make senseless criticism against me. But whatever may be said, I want to publicly acknowledge that I am restless because several countries have marched ahead and I want to take the country ahead of them. I am impatient because children are still suffering from malnutrition. I am eager to provide quality of life and ease of living to countrymen. I am impatient to provide health cover to each of the poor so that they can fight against diseases. I am eager because we have to lead knowledge-based fourth industrial revolution," he said.

Modi turned poetic before winding up his nearly 80-minute speech, saying that the country's fortunes were being transformed. "We have to make a new dawn and create a new India. We want to move ahead with the dream of reaching the crescendo of development."

Attacking the Congress he said if comparison was made of the speed of governance in the last four years, people would be surprised. "If toilets were built at the speed of 2013, several decades would have gone to reach the present stage. Rural electrification would have taken two decades. Taking LPG connection to poor women would have taken 100 years. Generations would have gone to take optical fibre to its present levels. There are a lot of expectations, a lot of needs. The country is feeling a change in the last four years. There is new awareness, new enthusiasm."

Modi said the Army, which reaches out to people in case of natural calamities, also conducts surgical strikes to give befitting replies to its enemies, an apparent reference to the surgical strike conducted on terror launch pads across Line of Control in 2016.

He announced that India would launch a manned mission in space by 2022 -- it could be a man or woman -- and a satellite dedicated to help fishermen. He said India was earlier seen among the fragile five nations because of policy paralysis but now it had turned itself into a "land of reform, perform and transform". "We are all set for record economic growth. India's voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us."