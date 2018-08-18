CM congratulates newly-elected PA speaker

LAHORE: There was a rush of people at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday coming to extend their felicitations on his election as Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Prof Hassan Askari also presented him a bouquet. Caretaker Law Minister Zia Razavi, PTI and PML-Q MPAs and other prominent figures also congratulated him.

Parvez said he was grateful to Imran Khan, PTI, assembly members and friends.

He congratulated Prof Hassan on successfully completing the caretaker tenure and holding-off election impartially.

Caretaker CM praised the services of Ch Parvez’s work as CM Punjab. He hoped that Punjab would excel and prosper once again.