Acting like ‘court’: SC summons ex-CCPO Wains, ex-CIA SP today

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Friday directed Lahore’s former CCPO Amin Wains and former CIA SP Umar Virk to appear in person today (Saturday) in a complaint against them for forcibly getting an agreement signed regarding a business.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

“It is a clear-cut matter of accountability bureau,” the top judge remarked, adding that “those who achieved promotions by thrashing people must appear before the court today”.

The chief justice observed that they would order registration of an FIR against them and take it to the logical end. He also directed the IGP to appear in the court.

During the proceedings, additional IG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakash appeared in the court and said Amin Wains forced a citizen, who had died, to do agreement regarding a business. The police officer also said Amin Wains allegedly got extortion while sitting serving as CCPO and dealt with the matter in question like a court. A police officer cannot hold a court, he added. He told the bench that Umar Virk, former CIA SP, also provided him complete assistance.

At this, the CJ remarked “it is the same CCPO whose matter of a ‘nullah’ was taken to the court”. A law officer affirmed the matter saying that a court order was passed about the ‘nullah’ of former CCPO. A NAB lawyer also said the matter of former CCPO was in the Bureau.

Taking up another matter relating to environmental pollution, the chief justice directed the government authorities to evolve a mechanism for dealing with the issues of environmental pollution. The CJ observed that bad environment had been affecting the health of people. He emphasised providing best environment for coming generations. Environment DG told the court that steels mills were being shut down to deal with the threat of smog.

In a separate matter regarding the complaint of former MPA Seemal Kamran against MPA-elect Raja Basharat, the CJ sought personal appearance of the respondent and adjourned the matter till today. The CJ remarked that a man has right to divorce a woman in Islam after fulfilling her rights. Seemal Kamran, the complainant, earlier pleaded the court to take action against Raja Basharat for allegedly telling a lie about their marriage. She said he had refused even to acknowledge her as his wife.

The chief justice also took suo motu notice on advertisement about new admissions in medical colleges. “The new admissions in medical colleges are linked with the court’s decisions,” CJ remarked. The chief justice restrained the colleges from running ads regarding new admissions in medical colleges. Taking up the matter of singer Saira Naseem about sale of her house in Johar Town, the chief justice directed a sessions’ court to decide the matter within six months.