Best healthcare facilities provided to people, says Askari

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that necessary steps have been takenby the government for improving healthcare sector and providing the best medical facilities to people.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that access to the latest healthcare facilities was fundamental right of people.

"We believe that patients should be given quality healthcare facilities in hospitals and for that purpose the relevant staff would have to work sincerely," he added.

"All line departments would have to move forward by working efficiently so that quality and modern medical facilities could be provided to patients," Dr Askari added.

The chief minister said that over Rs 150 million was released for treatment of deserving patients.

He said that instructions have been issued to officials concerned and the government departments for taking necessary precautionary measures to remain safe from Congo virus in the wake of upcoming religious festival of Eidul Azha.

All possible measures should be adopted for screening of cattle-heads at markets, he added.

The chief minister said that anti-germs spray should be carried out where needed and precautionary measures, devised by the WHO, should be implemented in letter and spirit.