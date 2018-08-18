Sat August 18, 2018
National

August 18, 2018

POF chairman visits Lahore defence exhibition

LAHORE: Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) Board Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali was the dignity of the day on the second day of Suppliers & Vendors Defence Exhibition (SAVDEX) in progress at Lahore Expo Centre.

He visited all stalls and expressed his satisfaction on arranging the exhibition in befitting manners and lauded the efforts of Defense Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) by providing an opportunity to various organisations and suppliers to display their items and skill.

The POF stall remained the focus of attention among the suppliers/vendors of defence exhibition SAVDEX going on at Expo Centre. Senior management of POF including POF Board Member Muhammad Afzal, Abdul Aziz Sheikh and Director Exports Arif Saeed Qazi briefed the Suppliers/ Vendors about the requirement of POF in term of raw material and store required in the manufacturing of POF products. Suppliers/vendors of reputed companies to keen interest in supply of material required to POF and also pointed out some problems being faced by them. The management of POF assured them to address their problems very shortly.

Suppliers expressed their pride by supplying goods to POF being mother defence industry of Pakistan. Senior officers of POF also visited other stalls of various companies and invited them to supply the required items to POF and told them that there exists a very transparent system in POF for dealing with the contractor and supplier as everything is done according to the PPRA rules.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff Personnel Pakistan Navy and Chairman KRL, also visited POF stall. POF Board Members and senior officers received them at POF stall and briefed them the capabilities of POF and its products range. Chief of Staff personnel Pakistan Navy and Chairman KRL expressed their satisfaction over the performance of POF and praised the high-quality products of POF.

