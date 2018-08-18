FMC observes world breastfeeding week

ISLAMABAD: In connection with World Breastfeeding Week, Fazaia Medical College, Air University has organized a session about the importance of breast feeding among medical students.

Aim of the event, which was organized in coordination with UNICEF, was to create awareness regarding breastfeeding among future doctors, so that they can propagate the message to the community through counseling.

Dr Rukhsana Khan, HoD Community Medicine Department, in her welcoming remarks, said that “Every year, countries around the globe celebrate World Breastfeeding Week to promote a good cause,” She was of the view that breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to provide children everywhere with the best start to life.

Ms Melanie Galvin, Chief of Nutrition, UNICEF Pakistan highlighted the importance of breast feeding in upbringing of neonates. According to the UNICEF, breastfeeding is indeed the foundation for life and gives growing children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow and develop to their full potential.