Theft case: Husband and wife tied to a cot in police station

SHAKARGARH: A maid servant and her husband arrested by police under theft charges have been tortured and tied with a cot by policemen in police station in Tehsil Shakargarh of District Narowal Punjab.

According to media reports the suspect Farwa Waqas 22 resident of Ikhlas Pur road was doing a job of maid in the home of Sheikh Shahbaz. Two days before owner of a house Shahbaz lodged a complaint with city police station that Farwa Waqas had stolen a sum of Rs 3 00 000 from his house.

Police registered a case against the suspect arrested both and locked them in the barrack of police station..

Both were subjected to ill treatment hand cuffed and tied to cot with a rope in police station. Farwa has alleged that she and her husband were tortured by policemen and no lady police personal was included in the investigation. SHO City police Inspector Muhammad Azeem has taken plea that suspects were kept in the Barrack because jail was filled with water due to rain.