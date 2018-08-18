Delegation discusses problems with CEO PESCO

PESHAWAR:A delegation of the residents of Badbhair, Peshawar headed by ANP MPA KhushdilKhan called on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO chief here in office on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the PESCO chief in detailed regarding load shedding, low voltage and other electricity related problems in the locality. The legislator told the PESCO chief that due to load shedding people of the locality are facing hardships.

Talking to the delegation, the PESCO chief assured regarding resolution of all electricitytransmission related problems and no justice with anyone.

He said that in this connection, a meeting will be held after Eidul Azha during which a feasiblepolicy regarding the construction of Badhbair

Grid Station, overbilling and abolition of kunda culture will be framed to give relief to the people.