BISE establishes control room for SSC Supplementary Examination

PESHAWAR:Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has established a control Room for SSC (Matric) Supplementary Examination 2018.The control room established to facilitate students, parents and public at large would provide assistance to concern from09:00 am to 06:00 pm daily during examination.
Control room would be manned by two staff members and can be contacted on 091-9222073 and 9216878. Facilitation cum Complaint Cell 091-9221404, 9222170 and on Email [email protected] bisep.com.pk.
