Obituary

PESHAWAR: Widow of Arbab Abdul Ahad and mother of Arbab Shahid Parvez, passed away on Friday.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Tehkal.

The deceased was also the mother of Flight Lieutenant Arbab Sohail Shaheed and aunt of Saqib Arbab General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Peshawar, Arbab Faisal, Dr Arbab Wahab, Arbab Haseeb, Arbab Farooq XEN, Pesco, and Arbab Faaez.

Her qul will be offered at Wahidabad opposite Islamia College University on the Jamrud Road Sunday.