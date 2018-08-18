Imran Khan’s election as PM celebrated in South Waziristan

WANA: Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in South Waziristan on Friday celebrated the election of Imran Khan as the prime minister.

The PTI activists, including young men and children, danced to the drumbeat to celebrate the election of Imran Khan as premier.

In the evening, they set off fireworks.

In Kaniguram, the native village of Imran Khan’s late mother ShaukatKhanum, the villagers celebrated the victory of the PTI in the July 25 general election.

Attired in traditional dresses, the people danced to the drumbeat and distributed sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, elders including Malik Abdul QadirBurki, Malik IrfanBurki and others expressed the hope that Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan would work for the prosperity of the people.

“We are happy over the election of Imran Khan as the prime minister. He would put Pakistan on the path to development,” an elder said.