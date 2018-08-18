Disabled persons stage protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Disabled persons on Friday staged a protest demonstration in front of Swat Press Club and asked the government to ensure implementation of special persons’ quotas in the government departments and provision of treatment facilities at the government expense.
Disabled persons were holding placard inscribed with demand-oriented remarks and were chanting slogans in favour of their demands. They vowed that they would continue their protests till acceptance of their all demands.
