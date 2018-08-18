Mahmud Khan congratulated on becoming 22nd KP CM

PESHAWAR: People from across the society including politicians, academicians, members of civil society on Friday congratulated Mahmud Khan for becoming the 22nd Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed the hope that he would utilise all energies for progress, development and prosperity of the province.

They said Mahmud Khan belonged to Malakand Division from where he was the first elected politician to serve as Chief of Minister KP for next five years and credit for it goes to PTI Chief Imran Khan for nominating him for this coveted post.

“CM Mahmud Khan is a senior parliamentarian who have vast political and administrative experience and under his leadership all the core issues of KP including net-hydel profit, post KP-FATA merger, increasing provincial receipts, unemployment and poverty would be addressed on priority basis,” said PTI MNA, Nasir Khan Musazai while talking to APP on Friday.

Congratulating Mahmud Khan for taking oath as CM KP, he said that it was a big step towards smooth transition of power in the province and strengthens democracy in the country.

“Mahmud Khan is the best available choice for the office of Chief Minister as he carried vast political and administrative experience after he served as Provincial Minister for Sports, Tourism, Home and Irrigation during last tenure of PTI Government,” he said.

The completion of oath taking of CM Mahmud has almost completed the process of transition of power in KP and facilitated elected parliamentarians and people of KP for this historic occasion.

Musazai said PTI had achieved two-third majority in the province after 2018 elections and active participation of the Opposition parties in election of Prime Minister, CMs, Speakers and Deputy Speakers have proved that PTI was single largest political party and its mandate was accepted by the Opposition.

He said PTI has come into power in the name of change and all promises made with electorates would be addressed. “Imran Khan is the last ray of hope for the people of Pakistan and under his leadership, all the key challenges faced by the country including diplomatic, economic and environmental issues would be addressed on priority basis,” he maintained.