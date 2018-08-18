Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

National

A
APP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mahmud Khan congratulated on becoming 22nd KP CM

PESHAWAR: People from across the society including politicians, academicians, members of civil society on Friday congratulated Mahmud Khan for becoming the 22nd Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed the hope that he would utilise all energies for progress, development and prosperity of the province.

They said Mahmud Khan belonged to Malakand Division from where he was the first elected politician to serve as Chief of Minister KP for next five years and credit for it goes to PTI Chief Imran Khan for nominating him for this coveted post.

“CM Mahmud Khan is a senior parliamentarian who have vast political and administrative experience and under his leadership all the core issues of KP including net-hydel profit, post KP-FATA merger, increasing provincial receipts, unemployment and poverty would be addressed on priority basis,” said PTI MNA, Nasir Khan Musazai while talking to APP on Friday.

Congratulating Mahmud Khan for taking oath as CM KP, he said that it was a big step towards smooth transition of power in the province and strengthens democracy in the country.

“Mahmud Khan is the best available choice for the office of Chief Minister as he carried vast political and administrative experience after he served as Provincial Minister for Sports, Tourism, Home and Irrigation during last tenure of PTI Government,” he said.

The completion of oath taking of CM Mahmud has almost completed the process of transition of power in KP and facilitated elected parliamentarians and people of KP for this historic occasion.

Musazai said PTI had achieved two-third majority in the province after 2018 elections and active participation of the Opposition parties in election of Prime Minister, CMs, Speakers and Deputy Speakers have proved that PTI was single largest political party and its mandate was accepted by the Opposition.

He said PTI has come into power in the name of change and all promises made with electorates would be addressed. “Imran Khan is the last ray of hope for the people of Pakistan and under his leadership, all the key challenges faced by the country including diplomatic, economic and environmental issues would be addressed on priority basis,” he maintained.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'