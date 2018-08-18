Two arrested on charge of killing transvestite

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in killing and chopping the body of a transvestite in the limits of the Pishtakhara Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Cantonment Waseem Riaz told reporters that police during routine patrolling arrested one Mohammad Farooq near Bara Gate while carrying a suspicious plastic bag.

He said the police recovered human body parts from the bag.

He said the accused told the police that transvestite Nazo (Sajid) was killed on Thursday by his friend Sadaqat who later chopped off his body parts to bury it secretly.

He said the accused had been a friend of the transvestite since long but had developed differences recently.

Police said the accused have been arrested and investigation was being held to determine the motive behind the murder.