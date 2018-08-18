Measures taken to check spread of Congo virus

DIR: Precautionary measures have been taken to stop the spread of Congo virus in sacrifice animals in Upper Dir.

The animals are sprayed before entering the cattle markets across the district.

Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irfan Mahsud told reporters that the district administration had taken initiatives to tackle Congo virus. He said the district administration had decided to spray the animals to prevent them from catching the Congo virus.

Irfan Mahsud said the people stayed away from the cattle markets due to the fear of Congo virus. He said the officials of the Livestock Department had been directed to spray on each and every animal basis and establish camps in cattle markets.

The deputy commissioner said offal of the animals would be dumped properly to ensure cleanliness in Dir city and others areas. He said the tehsil municipal administration would make sure to keep their respective jurisdictions clean.

Irfan Mahsud said that the banned organisations would not be allowed to collect the hides of sacrificial animals. He urged the people to cooperate with the government and not give the hides of the sacrificial animals to banned organisation.

Meanwhile, Irfanullah Mahsud gave a cheque for Rs3 million to the father of the martyred Levies man Karim Khan who was martyred in a suicide attack in Upper Dir in August 2017.