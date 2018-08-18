Sat August 18, 2018
National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
August 18, 2018

Imran assures support to father of slain student

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan phoned the father of Shahzeb Bacha and assured him of support.

Shahzeb, who secured a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Peshawar last year, was killed on the election day in Karnal Sher Khan village in PK-47, Swabi-V, in a clash.

Shahzeb was killed and his father Mukhtiar Bacha and Saleem, another worker of PTI, were injured on that day.

Briefing the local reporters about Imran Khan’s call, Mukhtiar Bacha said he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and condoled the death of his young son.

Shahzeb has rendered sacrifices for the party and laid down his life, he quoted Imran Khan as saying.

He said Imran Khan told him that the sacrifice of his son would not go waste and the party leadership stands with the bereaved family in this hour of need and pledged to extend help to them.He said Imran Khan also told him that the killers of Shahzeb would soon be brought to justice.

Comments

