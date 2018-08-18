Mansehra nazims to get honorarium

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has transferred an amount of over Rs2 million in the account of district administration for honorarium of 194 nazims of village and neighbourhood councils in the district.

The money, which was transferred to district account officer Mansehra, was meant for monthly honorarium of nazims for the month of July.

The assistant director has provided complete details of all 194 nazims and money would be transferred to their respective accounts.