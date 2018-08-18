Sat August 18, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 18, 2018

Satisfaction expressed at women’s participation in general election

PESHAWAR: The Aurat Foundation expressed satisfaction at the participation of women in the recent general election.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, District Committee on the Status of Women of the Aurat Foundation Chairperson Shaheen Quresh said the overall voter turnout was better for five national and 14 provincial assembly seats in Peshawar.

She briefed the media about the data collected by the Aurat Foundation about the general election in Peshawar under USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governance Project.

She said the total turnout in the district was 54 percent of which the ratio of male voters was 53.9 and female voters was 27.6 percent.

Among the female candidates contesting on different seats, the maximum votes were polled for Asma Arbab Alamgir, which were 24,002 and the minimum votes were bagged by Sidra Qadeem, which were 136.

