Six Karak cops suspended

KARAK: District Police Officer Karak Iftikharuddin suspended the in-charge of district security Naseer Iqbal and five other constables on charges of violence against a citizen.

According to a press release, the DPO met a delegation comprising of elders and Ulema of Ghundi Mir Khankhel union council led by a social activist Watan Badshah. They informed the DPO about the incident of violence of police against a citizen identified as Ishfaq Ahmad, who had approached the jirga of the elders of the area about the incident.

On the complaints, the DPO immediately ordered the suspension of the all the officials involved in the incident and also ordered an inquiry against them.