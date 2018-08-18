Man arrested on charges of killing elderly woman

HANGU: The police on Friday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of an elderly woman and arrested a man.

The woman was killed in Yousafkhel area three days back.

Talking to reporters, in-charge of Thall Police Station Jamshed Khan said after being informed by the locals, the police reached Yousafkhel

area in the limits of the

Thall Police Station and recovered the body of an elderly woman.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu where she was identified as Hayat Bibi, 78.

The police started investigation to resolve the murder case.

The police arrested one Mubarak on the suspicion. The police recovered the cell-phone of one of the deceased from the accused.

During primarily interrogation, the accused told the police that he had entered the house with the intention to commit theft but the woman woke up and recognised him.

He said he slaughtered her with a knife to hush up the issue.The police registered the case and started investigation.