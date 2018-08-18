Approval given for providing Maryam with AC in jail

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has given approval for providing Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of convicted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the air-conditioner facility at Adiala Jail, according to sources.

Due to severe heat and muggy weather conditions, doctors have suggested the jail authorities to provide the air-conditioner facility to Maryam Nawaz.

The jail authorities sent a summary to the provincial home department, which forwarded it to the caretaker Punjab cabinet. The cabinet approved the summary and sent it to the caretaker chief minister, who gave the final approval.