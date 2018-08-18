I believe Imran will serve people of Pakistan: Sidhu

LAHORE: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived in Lahore through Wagah border to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan scheduled to be held today (Saturday).

Talking to media, he said he came only to spread love and not to interfere in any government matters. “I came here to wish the best to my heartiest friend Imran Khan,” he added.

Sidhu told the reporters that the expecting a change in Pakistan’s democracy looked good. “I know Imran Khan from that time when Imran was considering his weaknesses and strength, and was bending the powerful down to his knees. I believe that Imran will serve the Pakistani people and will give them something instead of taking from them but it will be clear with the passage of the time that how much he would serve his people in next six months,” he said.

Praising the sportsmanship, he added that every artist always tries to get the countries relation close and such love turn the human to Bhagwan.

About the death of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he quoted him as saying, “I want the bus service always in running condition. Vajpayee was saying that if my neighbours are burning, its heat also reaches me and the same if the neighbours are in peace then I will also be in peace.”

“I am here to strengthen the quote of the great Vajpayee,” said Sindhu who has been invited by the PTI along with Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar for the oath-taking ceremony. However, Gavaskar and Kapil had expressed their inability to visit Pakistan for the purpose.