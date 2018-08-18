Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Sports

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England recall Stokes for third Test

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: England have recalled Ben Stokes to their starting XI for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge just 72 hours after he was cleared in a trial for affray, captain Joe Root announced Friday.

All-rounder Stokes had been added to England’s 13-man squad on Tuesday after being acquitted at Bristol Crown Court in the trial that followed a fight outside a nightclub in the city in September.

Stokes replaces left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran, England’s man-of-the-match in their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month, with Root saying it

was “probably one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as captain”.

Stokes missed England’s innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord’s last week because of a clash of dates with his trial after playing in the series opener.

“He’s just desperate to get back playing cricket, make that his main focus moving forward,” Root told reporters at Trent Bridge, where the third Test starts on Saturday.

“He felt he was ready to play. We assessed his fitness as well and made that call,” the top-order batsman explained ahead of a match where another England win would give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in a five-match series.

In a separate interview with BBC radio, Root, a friend of Stokes’s since their days together in junior cricket, was asked if he felt his fellow 27-year-old was ready to return to the Test arena.

“We had two days to gauge that, in terms of fitness, making sure he’s physically right to play,” Root replied.

“I sat him down last (Thursday) night, just me and him, and I asked him brutally and honestly if he was in the right place to play for England and he assured me that he’s ready to perform at his best,” he insisted.

“From that perspective, I have no worries or doubts that he will go and deliver just like he has so many times.”

England coach Trevor Bayliss said Thursday that Stokes should make a public apology similar to the one he gave his team-mates in New Zealand in February following his return to the international scene after he was stripped of the vice-captaincy and left out of the 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.

But Root would not be drawn on the issue, saying it was a matter for Stokes.

And when asked if the Durham star had apologised again to the squad at Trent Bridge, Root answered: “That is for us and within our dressing room.

“There are certain things that should be kept within the group and I will leave it there.”

Curran was entitled to feel aggrieved after a four-wicket haul and an impressive fifty in what was just the 20-year-old’s second Test match turned the tide in England’s favour at Edgbaston.

“I think some people would see that as the easy option, to leave Sam out,” Root said.

“But he’s offered so much to this bowling group — and at the start of the series I said to the team for us to win a five-match series against the best side in the world, it’s going to take more than just 11 players.

“It’s about us as a squad performing collectively for five games, and he’s played a massive part in the first two... he’s unfortunate to miss out. “But what he’s done so far has been nothing short of high-class.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'