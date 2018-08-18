Bancroft to play for Durham

LONDON: Disgraced Austra-lian cricketer Cameron Bancroft will play for Durham in 2019, the English county side announced on Friday, omitting to mention in their statement his role in a scandal that rocked the sport.

The 25-year-old opening batsman received a nine-month ban for his part in a ball-tampering scandal in Australia’s Test series with South Africa in March.

Bancroft was punished along with Australian captain Steve Smith and opening partner David Warner, who both received one year suspensions from international and state cricket.

“Durham County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Cameron Bancroft for 2019,” the club said. “The Australian opener will sign as the club’s overseas player and be available in all formats for the full campaign, subject to international selection.”

Bancroft welcomed the contract but indicated he was also eyeing possible selection for his

country in two major events taking place in England in 2019.