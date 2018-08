Islamabad qualify for U19 cricket semis

RAWALPINDI: The semi-finalists of the Inter-Region U19 One-Day Cricket Tournament were decided on Friday after the conclusion of the last round matches.

Islamabad topped Group A and were followed by Fata. Although both teams finished with 12 points each, Islamabad got the edge on the basis of a better net run-rate.

Karachi Blues were the clear winners of Group B. They lost just one of their eight matches and finished with 14 points. Peshawar took second position in the group with a better net run-rate as compared to Sialkot after both teams had accumulated 12 points each.

Islamabad will take on Peshawar and Fata will meet Karachi Blues in the semi-finals.

Scores in brief: At National Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Quetta 121 in 45.1 (Wahid Bangulzai 56, Rasheed Ahmed 20; Muhammad Makki 4-22, Muhammad Taha 2-16, Muhammad Waqas 2-22). Karachi Whites 96 in 33.2 (Muhammad Taha 26; Hussain Ahmed 3-13, Muhammad Ibrahim 3-34, Muhammad Ajmal 2-15, Junaid Khan 2-23). Result: Quetta won by 25 runs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Dera Murad Jamali 133 in 37.1 overs (Muhammad 47, Ubaidullah 25; M Bilal Javed 3-27, Saif Ali 3-28, M Suleman Shafqat 2-31). Faisalabad 135-6 in 43.5 overs (M Shoaib Hassan 38 not out, Ali Mustafa 25 not out, M Awais Zafar 27; Fahad Hussain 4-22). Result: Faisalabad won by 4 wickets.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: AJK 37 in 15 overs (Munir Riaz 6-17, Sheraz Khan 3-19). Rawalpindi 39-0 in 15 overs (Haider Ali 28 not out). Result: Rawalpindi won by 10 wickets.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Fata 276 in 49.3 overs (Muhammad Aftab Alam 74, Muhammad Abbas Afridi 55, Muhammad Ajmal 33; Danish Butt 4-47, Adil Sarwar 3-57, Syed Faridoun 2-57). Lahore Whites 194 in 46.5 overs (Hasan Dar 60, Hamza Sani 47; Abdul Raheem 4-20, Muhammad Wasim 3-35). Result: Fata won by 82 runs.

At National Stadium, Karachi: Larkana 239-8 in 50 overs (Ishfaque Ahmed 53, Javed Ali Khoso 49, Amir Ali 35; Muhammad Jahangir 3-35, Muhammad Asif 2-41). Multan 241-8 in 49.4 overs (Muhammad Basit 93, Saim Ayaz 46, Ali Husnain 37; Javed Ali Khoso 2-46). Result: Multan won by 2 wickets.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Abbottabad 133 in 37.4 (Shahbaz Khan 35, Sanaullah 24 not out; Muhammad Bilal Khan 3-32, Nasim Shah 2-17, Shahroze Afzal 2-42). Lahore Blues 134-0 in 34.1 (Syed Taqi Bilgrami 67 not out, Ibtisamul Haq 55). Result: Lahore Blues won by 10 wickets.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Peshawar 117 in 41.4 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 56, Awais Ali Shah 25; Tariq Khan 6-21, Khadifun Nabi 2-12). Karachi Blues 119-7 in 32.2 overs (Ubaisullah Khan 30 not out, Ahsanullah 25; Ejazur Rehman 2-9, Muhammad Imran 2-22, Izhar Ahmed 2-28). Result: Karachi Blues won by 3 wickets.