Ex CIA directors issue unprecedented Trump condemnation

WASHINGTON: Former CIA directors and another half dozen of America´s most senior spies have issued an unprecedented condemnation of President Donald Trump, after his decision to blacklist their colleague John Brennan.

In a statement, ex CIA bosses appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents, including Robert Gates, George Tenet, Porter Goss, Leon Panetta, David Petraeus, denounced Trump´s decision to strip Brennan of his security clearance. "The president´s action regarding John Brennan and the threats of similar action against other former officials has nothing to do with who should and should not hold security clearances and everything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech," the statement read.