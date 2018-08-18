Maid allegedly raped, dies at hospital

LAHORE: A 13-year-old maid died at a hospital, who was allegedly raped by a doctor’s son at Medical Housing Colony, in Manawan police limits Friday. The victim identified as Iqra, was daughter of Shahbaz of Jallo village. He told police that his daughter was allegedly raped by Dr Khalid’s son. She got pregnant and was taken to a private hospital, where her kidneys failed and she died at the hospital. Police reached the crime scene and collected evidence. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.