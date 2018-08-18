UK PM congratulates Imran on election as PM

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Theresa May telephoned Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan Friday to congratulate him on his election as premier and expressed good wishes for him.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central media department said the British premier informed Imran Khan that her country was ready to further boost bilateral relations with Pakistan. She also said that Britain was prepared to open new avenues of mutual cooperation and collaboration.

The British PM held out an assurance to Imran that her government would extend fullest assistance to the new PTI government.

Imran expressed gratitude to the British PM for greeting him on his election and expressing good wishes for him. He emphasised that money laundering was a serious issue for developing countries and added that in order to combat this menace, Pakistan needed foreign countries’ cooperation, particularly from Britain.

May expressed complete unanimity with Imran in this connection and said that her country would take measures jointly with Pakistan to combat money laundering.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza congratulated Imran Khan on his election as the prime minister and extended good wishes to him.