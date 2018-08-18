Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

National

Mehtab Haider
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

To avoid falling in FATF blacklist...: Pakistan asked to take concrete steps

ISLAMABAD: On the conclusion of four day visit of Asia Pacific Group (APG) of Islamabad for evaluating progress on money laundering and terror financing, the caretaker government on Friday conceded that the APG advised the authorities to share final reports on technical compliance and effectiveness of implementation by the end of August 2018.

According to official announcement made by the Finance Ministry here on Friday stated that a team of APG Secretariat and International Assessors visited Pakistan from 13-17 August 2018 in connection with mutual evaluation of the country’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime.

The visiting APG delegation called on the caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Friday and had discussion with her about the purpose of their visit, issues in compliance of policy actions and the schedule of further activities concerning the mutual evaluation.

The minister welcomed the delegation and expressed Pakistan’s commitment and full cooperation to work with APG and FATF, and to provide necessary support to the delegation to complete its task of mutual evaluation. The minister gave a strong sense that the concerned authorities would be able to complete their respective tasks as early as possible. The Finance Minister urged the APG delegation to be flexible and practical in their deadlines and allow full opportunity to the authorities to provide necessary materials and reports to APG.

The minister particularly highlighted the transition of government as a consequence of the general elections 2018 in the country and maintained that the incoming government would need further time to gear itself with the requirements of mutual evaluation and related matters.

Earlier the APG delegation met with the operational teams of different ministries, organisations and authorities concerned with AML/CFT, including Ministries of Finance, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Law & Justice, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, CDNS, NACTA, FIA, FBR-Customs, FBR-IRS, NAB, ANF, Provincial CTDs, and FMU.

The meetings enhanced the understanding of the APG delegation on Pakistan’s technical compliance with 40 FATF standards and provided necessary information and clarity in this regard.

The APG delegation explained the assessment methodology of FATF, its provisional analysis of Pakistan’s compliance and highlighted the need to provide all relevant materials in support of the compliance position given by Pakistan. The authorities made out a strong case of technical compliance and highlighted various legislative, administrative and regulatory instruments in support of their position.

The APG delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s position and advised the authorities to share final reports on technical compliance and effectiveness of implementation with APG by the end of August 2018. The APG delegation further explained the schedule of activities in connection with the mutual evaluation process.

The APG delegation appreciated the coordination and facilitation extended by the government of Pakistan and all the authorities that remained available during the pre on-site visit to explain Pakistan’s technical compliance with FATF standards.

The APG delegation appreciated the clarifications provided by the Pakistani authorities, which help delegation in better understanding Pakistan’s AML/CFT regime. The delegation hoped that all the preparatory work would be completed before the final on-site meeting in October, 2018.

It may be added that the caretaker Finance Minister has advised officials of the Ministry of Finance to strengthen the capacities of FMU and also requested all members of NEC in its 2nd August meeting to step up their capacities and ensure timely response to FMU on the specific components of Policy Action Plan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'