Citizens urged to properly dispose of offal for jets safety

TOBA TEK SINGH: A bird hazard control committee meeting was held at Rafiqui Airbase, Shorkot, on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Base Commander Air Commodore Imran Majid. It was also attended by the police and administration officials from Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Khanewal districts. In his briefing, flight safety officer Hassan Bashir Dar said that birds which collide with the fighter jets caused great loss to them and the lives of pilots. He added that due to sacrifice of animals on Eidul Azha, the birds would reach the areas located around the Rafiqui Airbase to get the offal of the sacrificial animals.

Citizens should properly dispose of the offal of the animals so that birds could not come to the base area and keep their houses and streets clean as early as possible after sacrificing the animals to save the fighter jets from expected accidents. The base commander urged the participants to create awareness among the general public to help the PAF in this regard and make announcements through loudspeakers in the mosques for the purpose.

UC VICE-CHAIRMAN BOOKED: Gojra Sadar police on Friday booked a UC vice-chairman for cutting and stealing trees from a rural veterinary hospital at Chak 178/GB.

Complainant Assistant Veterinary Officer Muhammad Ilyas in his application alleged that accused UC vice-chairman Muhammad Azeem along with his accomplices Muhammad Sharif and Taj Muhammad cut and stole several trees.