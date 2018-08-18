Caretaker minister attends Vajpayee’s last rites

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Law and Information, Barrister Ali Zafar on Friday met Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi and extended condolences on the demise of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A four-member delegation from Pakistan, headed by Ali Zafar, attended last rites of Vajpayee, a message received here from New Delhi said.

Before his departure from New Delhi, the caretaker minister, while talking to media, paid tribute to late Vajpayee and said they had come to India to extend condolences to the Government and people of India from the government and people of Pakistan. He said Vajpayee was a peace-loving person and a farsighted and visionary leader. He said both the countries should resolve their disputes including Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means.