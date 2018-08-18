NA Speaker assures women MNAs equal rights, privileges in House

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said women members would be given equal rights and privileges in the House. He was speaking during a meeting of the women members of the National Assembly here. The participants of the meeting were elected on both general and reserved seats and belonged to ruling and opposition parties. The participants exchanged views on how to ensure smooth proceedings of the National Assembly according to the Constitution. The NA Speaker appreciated participation of women members in the House proceedings. He said women members will be given equal rights and privileges in the House. On the occasion, the women members also assured the Speaker of their full possible cooperation in running the proceedings of the House smoothly.