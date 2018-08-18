Rallies taken out against Holland

GUJRANWALA: The Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan and Sunni Tehrik Friday staged demonstrations and held rallies against the Holland government over exhibition of sacrilegious caricatures.

Scores of protesters chanted slogans against Holland and demanded the Muslim rulers to take diplomatic action against Holland.

They warned the Dutch authorities that they will face severe reaction from the Muslim world if they do not immediately stop printing caricatures.

TWO gangsters held: The CIA police Friday claimed to have busted two gangsters.

According to CIA DSP Imran Chadhar, the police arrested accused Roshan Zameer, of Ahmednagar and Faisal, of Lahore, for their involvement in dozens of dacoity and robbery

incidents. He said looted cash and illegal weapons were also recovered from the accused.

ACE ARRESTS UC SECRETARY: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Friday arrested a secretary of union council for tempering official record.

Abdul Waheed submitted an application to the ACE stating that UC secretary Adil had tampered the marriage record of his sister and issued a bogus one.

During the investigation allegation got proved and the Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested the secretary.

BODY FOUND: A body of a youth was recovered from a canal on Friday.

Passers-by spotted a body in the Upper Chenab canal and informed the Sadar police. The police shifted the body to the DHQ hospital.