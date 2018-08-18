Murad takes oath today as 29th CM of Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah will take oath as the 29th Chief Minister of Sindh at the Governor House today.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will administer the oath to the newly-elected chief minister who will be serving as the chief executive for a second term.

Once sworn into office, Shah will become the 29th CM of Sindh since the creation of Pakistan and the 33rd CM since 1936 when Sindh was given the status of a separate province during British Colonial rule.

Shah was elected as the new CM on Thursday when he secured 97 out of 158 votes polled in the Sindh Assembly for the election of Leader of the House. He defeated Shaharyar Khan Mahar, who was the joint candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance, the Muttahida Quami Movement and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – the three parties which will form a joint opposition alliance in the assembly.

Shah had served as the finance and irrigation minister earlier and then as the CM in a stint from July 29, 2016 to May 28 this year.

He will be heading the third consecutive government of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh.

Shah elected MPA from PS-80 from his native Sehwan Sharif in the general elections held on July 25.

Before the general elections of 2013, he had to resign as an MPA on the issue of dual citizenship of Canada, which he later formally renounced.

Formal invitation cards have been issued for the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House. Parliamentarians, lawmakers, senior government officials, members of Sindh caretaker set-up and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

The caretaker Sindh government set-up will come to an end with this oath-taking ceremony.