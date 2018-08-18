Miandad confident Imran will deliver

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his long time buddy Javed Miandad exchanged smiles and waved to each other while sitting apart in the National Assembly on Friday. Talking to The News, Miandad, who was sitting in the visitors’ gallery, said he was optimistic about the leadership of his friend. “We played together for years and I know Imran has what it takes to be a good leader. After the death of his mother, I have seen Imran transform into a mature person who was fully committed to the cause of building a cancer hospital,” said Miandad.

He recalled that sometimes the duo had to go to mosques to collect donations for the hospital.

“I know he will prove to be a better leader and we all should support him in his efforts to improve Pakistan,” he said.