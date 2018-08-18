By-polls to be held on October 14

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued schedule for the conduct of bye-elections for a total of 37 constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, according to which polling will be held on October 14.

The electoral exercise is slated for as many as eleven constituencies of the National Assembly and 26 constituencies of the provincial assemblies, which include NA-35, NA-53, NA-56, NA-60, NA-63, NA-65, NA-69, NA-103, NA-124 and NA-243 and 13 constituencies of Punjab Assembly, nine of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two each of Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had returned from record all five constituencies, he had filed nomination papers. He decided to retain his Mianwali seat i.e. NA-95 out of these five constituencies. According to the schedule, the returning officers of the concerned constituencies will issue public notices in this regard on August 27 while interested candidates will have the option of filing nomination papers on August 28-30.

The initial list of candidates will be issued on August 31, following which scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out till September 4, the same day, the polling will be held for the presidential election to elect 13th head of the State.

Appeals for acceptance and rejection of the decisions of returning officers will be filed till September 8 and the appellate tribunal will give decisions by September 13. Next day, revised list of candidates will be published. Contesting candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers till September 15.

The final list of the candidates will be released on September 16 along with their respective electoral symbols. October 14 is the polling day.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a statement to remind the political parties about the deadline to submit annual financial statements. According to the statement, all political parties are directed to submit financial record for the year 2017-18 on or before August 29.

“It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Election Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be presented, submit to the Commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a CA on Form D containing: annual income and expenses, sources of funds and assets and liabilities,” it noted.

The financial statement should also include a report by a Chartered Accountant pertaining to the audit of the accounts of the political party and a signed certificate by an office-bearer authorised by the party head, stating that “no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the political party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party,” the statement says.