Chinese PM congratulates Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday congratulated newly Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he would like to work with him to jointly carry forward the traditional bilateral friendship, deepen the mutual beneficial cooperation in various fields and make unremitting efforts to build the China-Pakistan community of shared future.

“I appreciate your positive remarks of firmly developing China-Pakistan relations. I look forward to establishing good working relations and personal friendship with you,” the Chinese Premier said in a message of congratulations sent to Imran Khan.

He said, “I would like to express my heartfelt felicitation and good wishes to you upon your election as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I believe that you and your party will lead Pakistan to achieve new and more progress in the cause of national development.”

Premier Li said, “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The bilateral relationship has withstood the test of change of time and the international landscape. It has always grown healthily and steadily.”

“In recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the two countries enjoy deeper mutual political trust. We have conducted effective cooperation under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative, with remarkable outcomes from the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. All these achievements have brought tangible benefits to both countries and the two peoples,” he added.

The Chinese premier said, “At present, the uncertain and unstable factors in the international situation have increased. China and Pakistan should stand together more firmly, enhance communication and expand the cooperation to jointly cope with the complicated internal and external challenges.”

“We should work together towards the establishment of a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness and justice, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,” he added.