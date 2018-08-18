Arzani completes Celtic move

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A trying week for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers brightened a little with highly-regarded Australian teenager Daniel Arzani completing a two-year loan deal from Manchester City.
The Iran-born 19-year-old attacking midfielder was the youngest ever member of an Australia squad for a World Cup finals and played in all three of their group matches in Russia. Arzani — who put down his talent to playing street football in his birthplace of Khorramabad — moved from Melbourne City to sister club Manchester City on England’s transfer deadline day earlier this month.
However, it had been expected he would be sent out on loan — like City did the same with his compatriot Aaron Mooy in 2016 who eventually ended up signing permanently with Huddersfield Town — to give him the chance of regular first team football. Arzani — who joins a side reeling from successive defeats including a costly elimination by AEK Athens from the Champions League — says a chat with international team-mate Tom Rogic, who signed a new five year contract with Celtic last season, helped persuade him to make the move.
